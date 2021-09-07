Deals
Falkville awarded grant for storm drain improvements

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the town of Falkville a grant to help the town with improvements to its drainage system.

The grant awards the town $98,541 in funds for the $197,082 improvement project.

“This project will have an impact on about 75-100 homes,” Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said. “We are always thankful for the grants we receive to help our town and it’s residents.”

The project will make improvements to the drainage system at McArthur St. and Douglas Rd. It will provide 570 ft. of concrete along Douglas Rd. and 350 ft. on new concrete drainage pipe that will replace the old corrugated metal piping along the center of McArthur St.

This is phase two of the town’s comprehensive stormwater drainage improvement plan. The project addresses the residential area south of County Rd. 55 from downtown Falkville to Douglas Rd.

