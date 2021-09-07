Elkmont remembers beloved town councilmember

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A friend, a helping hand, someone who is always there for you. That’s how people across Elkmont are describing a town councilman who died over the weekend.

The Elkmont community is mourning the loss of beloved councilman, Jessie Hobbs who died of a heart attack. Hobbs’ dad said some people have come hundreds of miles to pay tribute to his son.

“I have a house full of people since Saturday afternoon, all day yesterday, all day Saturday,” said Dickie Hobbs. “We had one guy from 250 miles away.”

His family said he died this Saturday while he was driving a car with his friend, Zach Springer. Hobbs suddenly had a heart attack on the road.

He said he had to think fast by moving his foot off the accelerator to save his life and the lives of other people on the road.

“Honestly, I don’t remember what happened, instinct took over so quick,” Springer said. “I was able to take over the vehicle from the passenger seat and get us to the side of the road to stop safely.”.

WAFF’s Megan Plotka spoke with many people who all said the same thing: he was more than just a person on their town council, he was the heart and soul of Elkmont.

Many people say it didn’t matter where you were and or what you were doing, he would drop everything and help you out. They say this was true up to his last breath.

