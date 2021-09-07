Deals
Colbert County Schools move to full masking

Colbert County High School
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Schools have announced that all schools will now be under a full-masking policy. The policy begins on September 8 and lasts until September 17.

Students are now required to wear a mask on buses, buildings and other areas where students and employees are in very close proximity during the school day and in the after-school program. This is according to a post on the school’s official Facebook page.

School officials say this change is due to the quick rise in COVID cases in the past five weeks of school. Superintendent Chris hand, says he believes the number of cases will increase after the long Labor Day weekend. According to Hand, the amount of cases is more than triple the amount of what it was at the beginning of the school year.

He goes on to say that he understands that many parents were opposed to a mask mandate but the number of positive cases justifies his decision.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

😷FULL MASKING MANDATE 🗓 9/08/2021-9/17/2021

Posted by Colbert County Schools on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

