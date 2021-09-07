Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of deadly fire undetermined
Officials identify body found in burned home
One man was taken to the hospital after a trail caught fire in Toney.
Man burned in abandoned trailer fire in Toney
Jesse Hobbs
Elkmont remembers beloved town councilmember
LaJeromeny Brown
Suspect indicted in Huntsville officer’s murder
Nurses Haley Bradford, left, and Sarah Edwards stand together for a portrait Friday at Helen...
Nurses continue to overcome difficulties as hospital has one of its deadliest days

Latest News

Shahana Hanif is now a community organizer strongly favored to win a seat on the New York City...
Muslim Americans organize to fight bias after 9/11
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known, authorities say
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday
Warm & sunny!
Warm & sunny today with a chance at a few storms
UAB nurses protest
UAB nurses gather outside hospital, asking for better working conditions