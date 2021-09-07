Christmas Charities Year Round kicks off Christmas program

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas Charities Year Round is one of the oldest charities in the Tennessee Valley. It’s a charity project that provides clothing, food, and toys to families in Madison County.

On Monday, Straight to Ale hosted a charity event to kick off Operation Believe.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the organization.

“Unless we have free partnerships like this, we are not able to provide these free services. So, we want to let the community know what we do, and they may know someone in need,” said Mallory Mccormack, the President of the Board of Directors for Christmas Charities Year Round.

She said the number of families in need of help has increased because of COVID-19.

“Probably one of the biggest things with COVID we are starting to see an uptick in kids needing clothing, adults needing clothing, and people getting laid off that may be getting back in the workforce. So, we do have clothing that we can provide to them for job interviews,” said Mccormack.

To qualify for help, you must be a Madison County resident and meet income requirements.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.