Chapman Hollow Road to close for drain replacement
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Chapman Hollow Rd. in Limestone County will be closed beginning September 7 until September 10.
The road has been closed by District four Commissioner Ladon Townsend so crews can replace a cross drain in the area.
Drivers are asked to pay attention to road signs and use extreme caution when workers are in the area.
You can view a map of the area below:
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.