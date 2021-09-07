Deals
Chapman Hollow Road to close for drain replacement

(WBRC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Chapman Hollow Rd. in Limestone County will be closed beginning September 7 until September 10.

The road has been closed by District four Commissioner Ladon Townsend so crews can replace a cross drain in the area.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to road signs and use extreme caution when workers are in the area.

You can view a map of the area below:

