Building catches fire for the second time in a week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several Huntsville Fire and Rescue units responded to a house fire on Second St. and Ninth Ave.

Officials at the scene say the property was abandoned and no one was injured while fighting the flames. They also said this was the second time in the past few days this building caught fire. It previously caught fire on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

