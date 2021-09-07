Bob Jones graduate, former athlete dies from COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members in Madison County are mourning the loss of a Bob Jones graduate and former basketball player.

According to our newspaper partners at The Madison Record , Ryan Dupree passed away from COVID-19 related pneumonia on Sept. 4.

The 24-years-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died within two days at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

Bob Jones Athletics released a statement on Twitter on the passing of the former athlete.

“We are so shocked and saddened by the loss of such an incredible young man,” said Bob Jones Athletics. “The Dupree family is so special to Bob Jones and we ask for your prayers for them through this difficult time.”

Dupree was a basketball star who graduated from Bob Jones High School in 2015.

A GoFundMe has been started to support the Dupree family with the funeral cost. Click here here to donate.

Find more on this story from our news partners at The Madison Recor d.

