Applications open for Marshall County Christmas Coalition

Marshall County Christmas Coalition
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s time to sign up for this year’s Marshall County Christmas Coalition!

Some things have changed this year due to COVID-19. This is what you need to know if you want to sign up.

You can sign up at the Albertville First Methodist Church and the Arab, Boaz and Guntersville recreation centers.

Sign up times:

September 7: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

September 8: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

September 9: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

September 10: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Here are the things you need to bring with you to register:

Photo ID

Proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill, etc) Must be in the name of the applicant who must be a parent or legal guardian

Name of school, grade, clothing size, shoe size and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child

A list of everyone who lives in the household

Legal guardians must bring proof of guardianship

Proof of one of the following (copy of 2020 tax return, current SSI letter, current legal pay stub of everyone working in the household and July and August bank statements)

Only one adult per family will be allowed in the facility

No children are allowed while completing the application

You must either speak English or bring your own interpreter

