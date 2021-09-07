Deals
Albertville City Schools launch student advocacy program

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the Tennessee Valley many students and families have been impacted by COVID-19. To help, Albertville City Schools developed a plan to help with social and emotional learning for students.

The Aggie Advocacy Center was developed this year to enhance the social, emotional learning and mental health experience for students. The idea stemmed from the toll the pandemic was taking on students.

“I’m personally seeing the impact of students who have parents being hospitalized, being put on ventilators and gong days without seeing their parents and unfortunately some of the students experience the loss of their parents because of covid 19,” said Albertville Middle School student advocate Stacey Johnson.

Each school has an assigned advocate to help serve students in grades k-12.

Becca Corbitt is a senior at Albertville High School. She says she has struggled with anxiety due to the pandemic, which has been difficult.

“I’m a more hands-on and I like to see people and like to learn, and it was hard because I didn’t see all of my friends so I had to open up and make new friends that I would never talk to before,” said Corbitt.

Corbitt has also lost loved ones to the deadly virus but says thanks to the advocacy program she has been able to heal.

“It’s good to know that I can have somebody there and I can talk to and know that it’s not going to go out to the world and they will tell them about my problems,” said Corbitt.

Most Importantly, Johnson says she would like to encourage all parents to talk to their students about their schoolwork, communicate with them and reach out to the teachers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

