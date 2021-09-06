Deals
Patriot Day 5K
UAH Patriot Day 5K to commemorate 20 years since 9/11

UAH will hold the Patriot Day 5K Race to commemorate 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.
UAH will hold the Patriot Day 5K Race to commemorate 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.(UAH Patriot Day 5K)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Patriot Day 5K Run-Walk-Ruck race will commemorate 20 years since the attack of the Twins Tower.

The student-organized event will start at 8:40 a.m. on 500 John Wright Drive NW in Huntsville on Saturday, September 11. It will partner with the community and local businesses to raise donations for Huntsville Fire and Rescue and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

An opening ceremony will feature the Alabama A&M ROTC color guard. Music, food and shaved ice will be available after the race.

Every 5K participant will receive a “swag bag” that includes a free shirt, race number bib and a promotional item from race sponsors. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female runners for the 5K. The top ruck finisher will also receive a medal.

Event officials say men should use a 35 lb ruck and women should use a 20 lb ruck.

Friends and family are encouraged to attend the event. Officials say there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

If you have any questions about the race, you are asked to email the race director at uahpatriotday5k@gmail.com. You can learn more and sign up for the race here.

