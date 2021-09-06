Deals
Suspect indicted in Huntsville officer’s murder

LaJeromeny Brown
LaJeromeny Brown(Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LaJeromeny Brown has been indicted for the murder of Huntsville STAC agent Billy Clardy III by a Grand Jury late last month.

In a court document dated August 27th, the Grand Jury indicted Brown with capital murder in the shooting death of Clardy. The state has set a status conference for December 17th. The conference will be at the Madison County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. Prosecutors have until December first to decide if they will seek the death penalty for Brown.

Brown is alleged to have shot and killed Clardy in December 2019 during a drug investigation in north Huntsville. Brown was quickly captured after the shooting.

