Suspect indicted in Huntsville officer’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LaJeromeny Brown has been indicted for the murder of Huntsville STAC agent Billy Clardy III by a Grand Jury late last month.

In a court document dated August 27th, the Grand Jury indicted Brown with capital murder in the shooting death of Clardy. The state has set a status conference for December 17th. The conference will be at the Madison County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. Prosecutors have until December first to decide if they will seek the death penalty for Brown.

Brown is alleged to have shot and killed Clardy in December 2019 during a drug investigation in north Huntsville. Brown was quickly captured after the shooting.

You can read more about this from the links below:

Suspect in Huntsville officer’s murder appears for 72-hour hearing

Community members and police honor fallen police officer at candle light vigil

Suspect in Huntsville officer’s murder has extensive criminal history

Huntsville police name fallen officer, capital murder suspect

Huntsville police officer shot, killed during drug investigation

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.