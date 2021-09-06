South Florida charity sending relief flights to Louisiana from Huntsville Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ida left many Louisiana residents desperate for basic needs.

Vital flights, a charity based out of Florida is responding to the devastation by sending relief flights out of Huntsville Airport down to Galliano, Louisiana.

“I flew into New Orleans Lake Front. A few days before that it was 4 feet underwater,” said Garton

Volunteer pilot, Cody Garton says the emergency supplies being sent are a lifeline for residents of the city.

“They have no power, no electricity, or no way to cook so everything they are getting from these efforts is basically keeping them alive,” said Garton.

Garton says portions of Galliano are still underwater and residents may not have access to supplies for a month.

“They have no food or supplies for about 90 miles,” said Garton.

Chairman of the Board for Vital Flight David Knies says pilots like Cody do this strictly out of the goodness of their hearts.

“Their own expenses, their own airplane, their own time, they are not getting paid to do this. It is all on a volunteer basis,” said Knies.

Knies says this is one of the quickest ways to get residents the help they need.

“We started at 11 o’clock this morning buying materials. We load them on an airplane at noon. They are down there at 2:30. You can’t ask for anything faster than that,” said Knies.

If you would like to donate, go to Vital Flights website here.

