Snead State holding ‘Vax Up Snead State’ vaccine clinic

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Snead State Community College is holding a vaccine clinic with some cool incentives to those that get the shot.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.

It is open to students, faculty, staff and the community. Those that attend the clinic will receive a certificate that can be redeemed for a scholarship up to $501 that may be used during the fall 2021 or spring 2022 semester. This is the cost of in-state tuition and fee cost of a three-semester-credit-hour class.

Some other incentives include free shirts, gift certificates to the bookstore and cafeteria and a free pass to any athletic event at Snead State.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

