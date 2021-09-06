Scarecrow on Main is back

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for some fun, fall festivities? Scarecrows on Main could be the perfect thing to get you in the seasonal mood!

The event gives businesses and families the chance to compete for blue ribbons and maybe even some bragging rights if your scarecrow makes it along Main Street in downtown Arab.

There will be several categories that your scarecrow could win. Best built by someone under 12, best themed to a business or an organization, best traditional, most whimsical and crowd favorite.

You can start turning in your scarecrow on September 25th. Submissions end on September 30th at 6:00 p.m.

There are a few rules you need to follow in order for your scarecrow to be considered:

The scarecrow must be family-friendly

It must be weather-proofed by making sure every part of the scarecrow is firmly attached

