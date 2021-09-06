Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Scarecrow on Main is back

Downtown Arab announced its Scarecrow on Main competition
Downtown Arab announced its Scarecrow on Main competition(Downtown Arab Facebook page)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for some fun, fall festivities? Scarecrows on Main could be the perfect thing to get you in the seasonal mood!

The event gives businesses and families the chance to compete for blue ribbons and maybe even some bragging rights if your scarecrow makes it along Main Street in downtown Arab.

There will be several categories that your scarecrow could win. Best built by someone under 12, best themed to a business or an organization, best traditional, most whimsical and crowd favorite.

You can start turning in your scarecrow on September 25th. Submissions end on September 30th at 6:00 p.m.

There are a few rules you need to follow in order for your scarecrow to be considered:

The scarecrow must be family-friendly

It must be weather-proofed by making sure every part of the scarecrow is firmly attached

You can view the official Facebook post below:

Scarecrows on Main is back!!! Join in the fun by participating in this year's Scarecrows on Main. This fun event lets...

Posted by Downtown Arab Alabama on Monday, September 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews discovered a body after a house fire in Somerville.
Officials identify body found in burned home
FILE
Deputies: woman hospitalized after falling out of moving car
Nurses Haley Bradford, left, and Sarah Edwards stand together for a portrait Friday at Helen...
Nurses continue to overcome difficulties as hospital has one of its deadliest days
Local pizza maker receives big awards in Las Vegas
Man watches ride at North Alabama State Fair, 2019.
The fate of the North Alabama State Fair still in the air

Latest News

City Park Mini Golf opens this Friday
Michael A. Walker.
Man arrested for capital murder following Aliceville double shooting
Snead State Community College is hosting a vaccine clinic.
Snead State vaccine clinic
The reason many of us have a day off for Labor Day.
The reason for Labor Day