Prayer vigil to coincide with 20th anniversary of Twin Tower attack

George Hearring is organizing a 9/11 Prayer Vigil that will take place in Hartselle Sept. 11.(Hartselle Enquirer)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church leaders and pastors will come together for a 9/11 prayer vigil this Saturday, September 11. The event will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The vigil will be held at Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church on Bethel St. in Hartselle. It will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The event will honor the memory of law enforcement officers, military personnel. first responders, victims and their families that lost their lives that tragic day. It is coordinated by George Hearring. Any minister, preacher, church choir or musician is invited to attend and say a prayer or perform a song during the vigil.

