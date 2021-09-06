Deals
Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

