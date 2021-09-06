Man burned in abandoned trailer fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) A man was rushed to the hospital with burns early Monday morning in Toney.

That’s after a trailer went up in flames.

Crews tell us when they got to the trailer on Scott Road the fire had taken over the entire trailer.

A man was inside when it started. HEMSI took him to the hospital, but we’re not sure how serious those burns are.

He’s also not been identified yet.

The assistant fire chief for Toney says the burn victim was living there, but the trailer was abandoned.

They say they are familiar with this person from previous incidents, but wouldn’t go into more detail.

Crews got the fire out easily, but it is destroyed.

The assistant fire chief says they’re not sure how it started.

The fire marshal will investigate.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in.

