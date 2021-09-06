Labor Day Forecast

A few lingering showers still out there this morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s for most.

Showers will come to a close later this AM with linger cloud coverage until the afternoon.

Eventually, we will see a clearing in the clouds and a little sunshine to help warm us up. Highs ranging in the lower 80s for the afternoon.

Overall, a calm and pleasant day across the Valley with temperatures winding down into the 60s overnight.

Clear skies overnight leads to a sunny Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back quickly into the upper 80s.

The extended forecast shows isolated rain here and there, but overall a nice trend with the lower 80s for highs!

