Labor Day Forecast

Mild Temps
Mild Temps(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few lingering showers still out there this morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s for most.

Showers will come to a close later this AM with linger cloud coverage until the afternoon.

Eventually, we will see a clearing in the clouds and a little sunshine to help warm us up. Highs ranging in the lower 80s for the afternoon.

Overall, a calm and pleasant day across the Valley with temperatures winding down into the 60s overnight.

Clear skies overnight leads to a sunny Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back quickly into the upper 80s.

The extended forecast shows isolated rain here and there, but overall a nice trend with the lower 80s for highs!

