Jimmy Spencer’s defense attorneys file motion to change venue, individual questioning for jurors

Jimmy Spencer
Jimmy Spencer(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The defense attorneys for capital murder suspect Jimmy O’Neal Spencer have filed a motion for change of venue and for jurors to be questioned one-on-one.

According to court documents, his attorneys also requested to send potential jurors a questionnaire.

Jimmy Spencer’s hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m but has been rescheduled to Oct. 29 due to COVID-19, according to Defense Attorney Enza Giles.

Spencer’s attorneys recently filed a motion to prevent “in memoriam” apparel to be worn during his trial.

His trial date is set for Jan. 10, 2022. The trial is expected to last around two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

