Crews discover body after house fire in Somerville

Crews discovered a body after a house fire in Somerville.
Crews discovered a body after a house fire in Somerville.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A body was found in a house after crews put out a fire in Somerville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say emergency crews received a call at 2:59 a.m. of a house on fire. No other details are available at this time.

The cause is currently under investigation.

We are continuing to find out more about this incident. Stay with us for updates throughout the day.

