Cotton Row Run wraps up after being postponed two months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cotton Row Run has wrapped up after a bumpy start this year.

The race is typically held on Memorial Day but was moved to Labor Day due to concerns about the pandemic. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials say that about 2,500 people signed up to run the race. This is a drop from the 4,500 people that signed up in 2019.

The race is held to honor veterans and all proceeds go to Gold Star families.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.