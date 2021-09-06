Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Cotton Row Run wraps up after being postponed two months

The community gathered to cheer runners in the Cotton Row Run. (Source: WAFF)
The community gathered to cheer runners in the Cotton Row Run. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cotton Row Run has wrapped up after a bumpy start this year.

The race is typically held on Memorial Day but was moved to Labor Day due to concerns about the pandemic. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials say that about 2,500 people signed up to run the race. This is a drop from the 4,500 people that signed up in 2019.

The race is held to honor veterans and all proceeds go to Gold Star families.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Deputies: woman hospitalized after falling out of moving car
Nurses Haley Bradford, left, and Sarah Edwards stand together for a portrait Friday at Helen...
Nurses continue to overcome difficulties as hospital has one of its deadliest days
Local pizza maker receives big awards in Las Vegas
FBI issues national cyber security threat warning
Man watches ride at North Alabama State Fair, 2019.
The fate of the North Alabama State Fair still in the air

Latest News

Snead State holding ‘Vax Up Snead State’ vaccine clinic
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 724K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
George Hearring is organizing a 9/11 Prayer Vigil that will take place in Hartselle Sept. 11.
Prayer vigil to coincide with 20th anniversary of Twin Tower attack
UAH will hold the Patriot Day 5K Race to commemorate 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.
UAH Patriot Day 5K to commemorate 20 years since 9/11