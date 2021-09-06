Deals
City Park Mini Golf opens this Friday

(WMC Action News 5)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman is about to get a brand new mini-golf course this week. City Park Mini Golf officially opens for business on Friday.

The doors at Cullman’s newest attraction open at 3:00 p.m. on September 10th. The course is located at 1635 Main Ave. SW.

Admissions for adults Tuesday through Thursday is $7 and for those under 12, it’s only $5. On Friday through Sunday, the price for adults is $9 and for children 12 and under, it’s $7. If you want a rematch or just another round, the price is half off. Drinks and snacks are also available for purchase.

City Park also hosts parties and events. You can already book your spot here if you’re interested.

These are the hours for City Park:

Monday: Closed except for private events

Tuesday: Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

