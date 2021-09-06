Alabama A&M University to hold presidential finalist interviews this week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three finalists will be interviewed this week to become the next president of Alabama A&M Unversity.
Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Dr. Roderick Smothers and Dr. Daniel Wims are the three finalists who will be interviewed on Zoom on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Community supporters, faculty, staff, students and alumni are all invited to be a part of the process of choosing the new president.
Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr. announced his retirement during a Board of Trustees executive committee meeting in December after serving more than 11 years at the university. President Hugine will remain in leadership through December 31, 2021.
