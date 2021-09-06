Alabama A&M University to hold presidential finalist interviews this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three finalists will be interviewed this week to become the next president of Alabama A&M Unversity.

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Dr. Roderick Smothers and Dr. Daniel Wims are the three finalists who will be interviewed on Zoom on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Community supporters, faculty, staff, students and alumni are all invited to be a part of the process of choosing the new president.

Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr. announced his retirement during a Board of Trustees executive committee meeting in December after serving more than 11 years at the university. President Hugine will remain in leadership through December 31, 2021.

Find interview times and zoom links below:

Tuesday, September 7 - Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, President, Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, Texas

Community Supporters: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - click here

Faculty and staff: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - click here

Students: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - click here

Alumni: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - click here

Wednesday, September 8 - Dr. Roderick Smothers, President, Philander Smith College, Little Rock, Arkansas

Community Supporters: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - click here

Faculty and staff: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - click here

Students: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - click here

Alumni: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m - click here

Thursday, September 9 - Dr. Daniel Wims, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Alabama

Community Supporters: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - click here

Faculty and staff: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - click here

Students: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - click here

Alumni: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m - click here

