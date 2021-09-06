Deals
Alabama A&M takes on South Carolina State

By Georgia Chambers and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week one of college football is officially in the books and it was full of action!

Alabama A&M faced off against South Carolina State in its first game of the season. Defensive lineman Alic Troutman intercepted the ball and returned it to the South Carolina State 15-yard line with just 2:10 left in the game.

A&M proved to have the bigger bark in the battle of the bulldogs, winning 42 to 41.

Starting quarterback Aqeel Glass was happy to be back competing on home turf.

“Everyone is getting better, everyone is excited - first home game in like two years, so I’m just happy we could pull it out for the fans,” he said.

Head coach Connell Maynor also spoke to us, he said his team is not going to quit.

“Again, our team, we’re champions man. We’re not going to quit. We’re not going to point fingers. We’re going to do what it takes,” Maynor said.

