48 Blitz: Week 3 schedule and Pick ‘Em

48 Blitz Week 3
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first week of region play last week did not disappoint. But, Week 2 is over and we now look to Week 3 of high school football in North Alabama. Teams are starting to get into their grove for the 2021 fall football season, and each week continues to put programs to the test with great matchups.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE WEEK 3 SCHEDULE]

Of these scheduled games, 48 Blitz chose five matchups to feature in Week 3 Pick ‘Em. Vote in the poll below who you think will come out of Week 3 victorious. Fan pick winners will be announced in the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show on Thursday at 6:30 PM.

