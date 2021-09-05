Deals
UPDATE: Infant shot, another person killed in Tuscaloosa Co. home

One person is in custody.
One person is in custody.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA County, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured an infant.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit went to a home in the 4400 block of 20th Street NE around 9:15 Sunday morning on a shooting and found one person dead.

One person is in custody.

The infant is listed in critical condition.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

