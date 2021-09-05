Deals
UNA and Shoals community steps up to help Southeastern Louisiana

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday’s football game was more than just a game. It was also about a community stepping up to help each other.

”We’re going through some tough situations but there are so many people here helping us out,”  said Southeastern Louisiana’s head coach, Frank Scelfo.

Hurricane Ida left the city of Hammond in its destructive wake, forcing the season opener to be here in Florence.

The game wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of UNA’s football staff and the Shoals community.

”Just everyone’s been so nice to us and when you go through tough times you realize when you bump into a wall there’s someone there with a helping hand,” said Scelfo.

From using their buses to go to Louisiana to pick up the team, to making sure the team has had a place to stay since Wednesday.

Parents of Southeastern Louisiana football players aren’t taking the generosity for granted.

”I mean morale. It’s hard to pull together and be excited when it just looks like such devastation  and to be able to get on those buses and have that long drive up here, to have air conditioning to have ice, to have regular food, regular sleep, just a tremendous blessing.”

A blessing southeastern isn’t taking lightly.

”It’s been a heartwarming experience,” said Scelfo.

