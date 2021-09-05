Sunday Morning Forecast

Happy Sunday! Not much going on for the early morning hours of your extended forecast… just a few clouds passing by and temperatures settled into the 60s.

Sunshine is in our forecast for early in the day, but we will begin to see clouds build a bit by the afternoon hours. We may see a few showers and storms spark up for your later afternoon today.

Highs in the lower to middle 80s across the Valley.

Tonight the showers will continue and actually spill over into the morning and early afternoon hours of your Monday. Eventually we will see these line of showers and storms push to the south, but most activity should die down in the afternoon.

The workweek looks pretty easy going, starting Tuesday, only an isolated shot at a shower or two with temperatures continuing in the 80s.

