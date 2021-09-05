Straight to Ale hosting ‘Brews to Benefit’ this Labor Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Straight to Ale is hosting a charity event with Christmas Charities Year Round, a charity that’s aim is to improve the quality of life year-round for Madison County residents by providing services at no cost.

The event will be at Straight to Ale, which is located at Campus 805 at 2610 Clinton Ave. in Huntsville. It will be on Labor Day from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

This will also serve as a kickoff for the charity’s Operation Believe, which is a charity project aim at making sure less fortunate children in Madison County still have a good Christmas.

Every Monday the brewery hosts Brews to Benefit. Every pint that is sold, $1 is donated to a local nonprofit or community organization. This week’s charity is Christmas Charities Year Round.

Christmas Charities Year Round was founded in 1949 after a boll weevil infestation devastated a local cotton crop. Since then, the charity has provided less fortunate children and their families with the basic necessities in an effort to improve the quality of their lives and encourage children to stay in school.

