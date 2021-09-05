Lyons HR founder steps down

Florence, Ala. (WAFF) - Lyons HR has announced founder Bill J. Lyons is stepping down as its CEO, according to the Times Daily. Lyons will remain chairman of the board of directors.

Lyons President Burce Cornutt took over the position on September 1. Cornutt will also retain his current role as president.

Lyons said he believes the time is right for the move, he says it will free him up for other interests.

“The leadership of Lyons HR has never been stronger, so I have decided after 26 years to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and focus on outside personal interests, on special projects and future acquisitions,” Lyons said. “Bruce and I have worked side by side for many years. His current role as president of Lyons HR is a natural transition for him to also serve as CEO.”

Lyons HR is a professional employer organization founded in 1995. The company has expanded to become a major player in its industry.

Professional employer organizations provide companies with comprehensive human-resource management solutions.

According to the company, it is among 5% of all professional employer organizations that are accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation.

Today, it serves clients in 44 states and has nine service locations.

