Huntsville Botanical Garden begins ‘Festifall’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you smell it? The pumpkin spice lattes are here and that means fall is just around the corner. Huntsville Botanical Garden is getting ready for the autumn season with its Festifall celebration.

The two-month-long event will celebrate the changing seasons with pumpkins, scarecrows, campouts and so much more.

Festifall is going on right now and will last until October 31.

Here is a list of all the activities you can enjoy this fall season:

Scarecrow Trail | September 4 - October 31

The Scarecrow Trail is a family tradition featuring friendly scarecrows created by local community members.

Pumpkins | October 1 - 31

A seasonal display of locally-grown pumpkins throughout the Garden.

Fall Displays | September - October

Beautiful displays of late-season perennials such as asters, black-eyed Susans, sunflowers and ornamental grasses. Perennial mums and deciduous trees will show off the autumn colors.

Historic Tractor and Wagon | September - October

The Garden’s historic 1949 Ford Tractor will be back this year. Located across from the Garden of Hope, it makes a great spot for a photo opportunity for family and friends.

Uncaged: Birds, Nature and You | Until October 31

Uncaged is a collection of interactive pieces that explore the lives of birds. Featuring seven different structures spread throughout the Garden, this exhibit is an interesting experience for guests of all ages.

You can learn more on their website here.

