Deputies: woman hospitalized after falling out of moving car

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County deputies responded to a reckless driving call Saturday night.

Dispatchers told deputies a woman was hanging out of the window of a car while traveling down Highway 231 near Rescue Road in Lacey’s Spring.

Officials say a witness told them the woman fell out while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The woman has been transported to Huntsville with serious injuries.

Northbound lanes of Highway 231 are back open.

