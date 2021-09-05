Deputies: woman hospitalized after falling out of moving car
Published: Sep. 4, 2021
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County deputies responded to a reckless driving call Saturday night.
Dispatchers told deputies a woman was hanging out of the window of a car while traveling down Highway 231 near Rescue Road in Lacey’s Spring.
Officials say a witness told them the woman fell out while traveling at a high rate of speed.
The woman has been transported to Huntsville with serious injuries.
Northbound lanes of Highway 231 are back open.
