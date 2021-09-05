The fate of the North Alabama State Fair still in the air

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama State Fair Board of Directors will decide Monday night if this year’s fair is still a go, according to the Times Daily. The fair is currently scheduled for the week of September 21.

The board decided last week to close the exhibitor, the commercial and children’s buildings if the fair does happen. The board also announced all stage activities, like the beauty pageant and the cheerleading competition, were canceled.

“We hoped to be out of [the COVID threat], but the delta variant has put us right back in the same predicament as what we faced last year,” board member Roger Creekmore said.

The board is also looking to fill vacancies with its support staff.

“We’ve at least got the weekend to work on it and then make an informed decision on Monday night, which is what we expect to do,” Creekmore added.

Creekmore said that fair draws close to 30,000 people each year. The fair board would not take a huge financial hit if it were not to have the fair for the second year in a row, according to Creekmore.

“We could miss [another] year and not suffer devastating consequences, but we wouldn’t want to,” he said.

