Cullman County councilman killed in car crash

BERLIN, Ala. (WAFF) - A town councilman from Cullman County was one of two people who died in a car crash Friday morning.

According to our news partners at The Cullman Times, Berlin Councilman Bruce Bentley was one of the two drivers. The other driver was identified as Patrick Mize of Cullman.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 278 East near the East Point Veterinary Clinic.

Bentley was appointed to the Berlin town council last year. He has lived in of Berlin since 2000 and is the former owner of the town’s 278 Rock Grocery. He was also part-owner of the Berlin Hardware and Farm Supply.

Berlin Mayor Patrick Bates said, “Bruce was a church leader, prominent businessman and council member. His sudden passing is a major loss to not only his family and friends but to the entire community.”

In addition, Bentley was employed by Cullman City Schools as a paraprofessional who served on the special needs bus.

The crash remains under investigation.

