Cold front to bring heavy rain potential overnight into Labor Day

We are tracking a cold front that will move through late tonight into Labor Day Monday morning. No stronger storms are anticipated with this frontal passage, but locally heavy rainfall will be likely in some locations.

Any slow moving or training thunderstorms could pose a risk of isolated flash flooding. As the front drops south early Monday morning, showers will come to an end leaving us with clearing skies and highs in the low to middle 80s.

Skies remain mostly clear Monday night with areas of patchy fog developing, Tuesday morning lows will be in the middle 60s. More sunshine is expected Tuesday with a few showers possible in the morning and late afternoon, temps will be in the middle 80s.

The rest of the work and school week looks quite nice with highs staying below average in the low to middle 80s, isolated showers will be possible each afternoon.

