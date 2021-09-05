Deals
Amid virus surge, rising vaccination rates offer hope

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s improving COVID-19 vaccination rates are offering a glimmer of hope to medical officials as the state continues to see a crush of virus patients in hospitals.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state continues to be in a difficult place with near-record level hospitalizations and a record number of virus patients in intensive care. But he said they are encouraged by the recent uptick in vaccinations.

