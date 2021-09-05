Deals
Alabama reports almost 9,200 coronavirus cases in schools

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama schools reported nearly 9,200 coronavirus cases in students and staff in the past week. A state dashboard was updated Friday with information from 84 of the 143 school districts.

The surge is causing more schools to make a temporary switch to remote learning. Superintendent Eric Mackey says the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases comes as schools were opening the academic year, creating a difficult mix.

He says scores of schools are closed to in-person instruction. Mackey says they are trying to avoid long closures because upcoming test scores are expected to show student achievement declined last year with closures.

