Waterloo High School switching to hybrid schedule

Generic school bus
Generic school bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Waterloo High School students will switch to a hybrid class schedule starting Monday, September 7. School officials say this is due to staffing shortages.

The announcement was made on the school’s official Facebook page. Students will return to a regular class schedule on September 20.

Students with the last names that begins with A through M will come to the school on Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names beginning with N through Z will go to class Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be open for school officials to deep clean the school.

Career Tech students that attend the Allen Thornton Career Technical Center will attend in a similar schedule. Students with the last names beginning with A through M will attend in-person classes at the center Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names beginning with N through Z will go Thursday and Friday.

Students who are currently in isolation will return to the hybrid schedule on their isolation return date.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

