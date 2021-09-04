Deals
Travel nurses headed to Alabama thanks to CARES Act money

(Katie Aupperle)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Healthcare facilities are dealing with an ongoing nursing shortage, and when you couple that with the pandemic, they’re desperate for more help.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that she is allocating CARES Act funds to help. The CARES Act funds will go to help pay for nurses out of the state to come and help.

The $12.3 million of federal money will fund travel nurses to come to the state of Alabama and assist in healthcare facilities that need them.

Dr. Don Williamson, head of the Alabama Hospital Association, says that the nurses will not be dispatched immediately. Part of the process will involve identifying who needs the help most, and then making a plan based on that need to serve the areas most in need.

Right now, he says more than half of available ventilators are taken by COVID patients and we’ve reported an ICU bed deficit, both stretching staff extremely thin.

“We are very hopeful that over the next few days and weeks we will be able to get boots on the ground to help some of our hospitals that have been so negatively impacted by this current crisis,” said Williamson.

Dr. Williamson calls it a critical point and commends the governor for funding the means to get help.

