Slag Yard music venue closed two weeks after opening

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Only two weeks after opening, officials with the Slag Yard outside entertainment venue have canceled concerts for the foreseeable future, according to the Times Daily.

A post on the venue’s official Facebook page said the Stoney LaRue, Ben Haggard and the Christine Kingfish concerts are canceled. The post didn’t explain the cancellation but said refunds were available at the point of purchase. The post also said more information on the September 25 and October 21 shows will be released later.

Slag Yard developer Chris Ewing, issued a statement on the cancellations and said it was, “because of concerns about safely holding events in the current environment.”

He went on to say concerts there have been suspended until further notice.

Property owner Scott Michael, issued his own statement on the closure and stressed there is no safety issue.

“I’ve spent the last 18 months pouring my heart and soul into The Slag to make it the premier spot for entertainment in the Sheffield area,” Michael said. “Those who’ve attended shows there can attest to the fact that The Slag is a special place. Unfortunately, a person who became involved in the project toward the end of construction has made it clear he’s going to squeeze me out.”

“After trying to work with him the past couple of months, and as recently as this week, he has said he’s going to sue me. I regret to say The Slag is closed until further notice due to these threats of litigation.”

