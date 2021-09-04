Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday start is looking pretty good with current temperatures in the 60s and expected highs in the 80s!

Another day of the Valley steering clear of any showers. We will see a few clouds as we go into midday, but that’s about it.

For the rest of the weekend things are still easy going for your Sunday but rain will move in in the evening and spill into your Monday plans. The good news is it’s not a wash for your holiday weekend. Just keep an eye to radar or the skies if you’re going to be on water.

Little change in the forecast following the weekend, we will see the 80s for most of the next 10 days and isolated to scattered showers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee dies after trench collapse in Huntsville
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium
Haley Nicole Grace
Help the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 26-year-old
He and three others were trapped while installing a storm drain pipe in Huntsville.
Remembering Bobby Green, victim of Huntsville trench collapse
48 Blitz Week 2
48 Blitz: Week 2 scores and highlights
Motorcycle wreck on Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green
One man hospitalized in motorcycle wreck

Latest News

Labor Day weekend forecast
Labor Day weekend forecast
Project Unify left Decatur with a trailer full of supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana
Decatur volunteers share stories from volunteering in Louisiana
Cool temps for your Labor Day weekend forecast
Cool temps for your Labor Day weekend forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast