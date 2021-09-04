Saturday Morning Forecast

Saturday start is looking pretty good with current temperatures in the 60s and expected highs in the 80s!

Another day of the Valley steering clear of any showers. We will see a few clouds as we go into midday, but that’s about it.

For the rest of the weekend things are still easy going for your Sunday but rain will move in in the evening and spill into your Monday plans. The good news is it’s not a wash for your holiday weekend. Just keep an eye to radar or the skies if you’re going to be on water.

Little change in the forecast following the weekend, we will see the 80s for most of the next 10 days and isolated to scattered showers.

