One man hospitalized in motorcycle wreck

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcycle wreck sent one man to the hospital in Madison County Friday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday night on Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green just before 6:30 p.m. The man driving the motorcycle was taken to Huntsville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

What caused the accident is still unknown at this time.

