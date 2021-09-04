Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
One man hospitalized in motorcycle wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcycle wreck sent one man to the hospital in Madison County Friday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday night on Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green just before 6:30 p.m. The man driving the motorcycle was taken to Huntsville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

What caused the accident is still unknown at this time.

