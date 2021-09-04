One man hospitalized in motorcycle wreck
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcycle wreck sent one man to the hospital in Madison County Friday night.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday night on Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green just before 6:30 p.m. The man driving the motorcycle was taken to Huntsville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
What caused the accident is still unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.