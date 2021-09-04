Local pizza maker receives big awards in Las Vegas

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar’s owner, Joe Carlucci, won the top prize at the World Pizza Championship in Las Vegas.

Carlucci competed for the best traditional pizza in the Southeast on August 18. The judges gave Carlucci first place, beating pizza makers from eight other states in the region.

He used a classic recipe for his now award-winning dough, peppadew peppers, Fior di Latte cheese, Italian sausage and finished with mozzarella cheese.

“9 out of 10 people hate getting up for work. I’m that one that lives for it, and always working on my craft,” Carlucci commented

The World Pizza Champions team has grown into a U.S. non-profit multinational group made up of elite pizza professionals. The team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career option.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.