Home brewing course returns to Calhoun Community College

Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College announced it will offer its second home brewing course this fall to students.

“We are excited to bring this course back for the fall semester,” said Calhoun Workforce Solutions Business Developer Doug Brazier. “Home brewing has become a very popular hobby, and with so many breweries in our local area, individuals are now able to learn from experts and possibly start their very own brewery should they choose to continue learning more about this unique skills trade,” Brazier added.

The course will be taught by Huntsville native Bradley “Robo” Robinson. He is a veteran in the brewing industry, with over 10 years of experience and several certifications. Students who choose to take the class will gain hands-on experience with brewing equipment, proper cleaning, brewing process, fermentation and packaging.

Classes will be held from October 12 through November 16 at the Fractal Brewing Project on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

The deadline to apply for the course is October 31.

To learn more, or to register for the course, you can visit the school’s website here.

