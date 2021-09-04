Deals
Health officials warn about COVID-19 safety measures ahead of Labor Day

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we head into Labor Day Weekend, health officials are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions against COVID-19.

Friends and families are likely to gather over the weekend. But Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said those gatherings are likely to lead to a spike in COVID cases.

“We have been hovering just under 3,000 hospitalizations, and we have had well over 50 children on any given day hospitalized,” said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers said if you are vaccinated, you still should wear a face covering, social distance and spend time with folks outside.

“One of the most aspects that we need to remind people when they are getting together is, if you are unvaccinated your COVID risk is the same in terms of contracting COVID,” said Dr. Landers.

If you are planning to host a gathering, like a football watch party, Dr. Landers has some safety advice for serving food.

“It’s still a good idea for people to consider a single serving situation instead of people handling the utensils. Please keep hands clean and hand sanitized before you engage in serving,” said Dr. Landers.

Most importantly, Dr. Landers said she would like to encourage everyone to also be safe out on the water and the road.

She said hospitals are at full capacity and need to keep as many people as possible out of the hospital.

Right now, more than 600 people in Alabama are on ventilators fighting COVID.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

