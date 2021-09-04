Health officials urge you to be cautious this Labor Day weekend after deadliest week in pandemic since January

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Health officials are urging people to be extra cautious this holiday weekend.

“So this week we’ve had the second deadliest week in the pandemic. We’ve had 12 COVID positive deaths in our hospital. We’ve had 19 in January. That’s the only week we’ve had more deaths,” said Helen Keller Hospital President, Kyle Buchanan.

He said he doesn’t want to continue to see that number to rise but:

“If we act like this isn’t an issue and treat Labor Day celebrations as though there is no pandemic going on we’ll continue to see weeks where we have 10 to 19 deaths from COVID and we’ll have those conversations with local, hard working families every single day,” said Buchanan.

He also said the age of people dying from COVID-19 is changing.

“A quarter of them were in their 40s and that’s new. That’s not something we’ve experienced at any point in this pandemic,” said Buchanan.

He said people should do what’s best to protect themselves and others this upcoming holiday.

“That has meant from the beginning masks and social distancing and of course this year when the vaccines became available we’ve been encouraging everyone to do that as well,” said Buchanan.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.