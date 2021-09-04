Deals
Football fans, tailgating return to Auburn

Auburn football fans are excited for the new season.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn students and fans say they’re excited to kick off a new football season and the pregame festivities that return with it, like tailgating.

“It’s finally here. Everybody is excited and I’m elated to see my son, who is two and a half, who didn’t get to experience it last year, so getting to see him out here and having fun is the best,” tailgater Michael Garber said.

“Last year, the town was empty compared to now and no tailgating, no crowds, no being able to just walk around and see lots of Auburn fans everywhere and now it’s the way it should be. Full of Auburn fans and very active,” said fan Debbie Street.

COVID-19 eliminated tailgating and only allowed limited seating for games last year. Although the full game day experience has returned, COVID-19 never left and cases are increasing.

The city of Auburn is trusting that fans will do the right thing to keep themselves and others safe.

“We encourage people to do what they’re comfortable with so you’ll see a lot of people around here wearing masks. You’ll see some not wearing masks and I think it is very much their choice,” Auburn city manager Megan Crouch said.

The city says they’re happy to have all fans back and hoping this season is successful on and off the field.

