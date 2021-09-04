Flu shot recommended at end of September, beginning of October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Imagine having both the flu and COVID at once... it’s possible, and experts say it’s more likely to happen this year than last year.

Flu season kicks off around October so health officials say plan to get a flu shot soon.

Getting the flu shot too early could mean you’re left without a shield when flu season is at its worst.

“You just really want to have the protection when there’s going to be the most flu out there,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, JCDH.

The peak of flu season is usually after Christmas and into the new year.

“So getting that shot toward the end of September, the first of October is going to be plenty of protection for most people,” said Willeford.

For those planning to get a COVID vaccine, the two can pair together safely.

“It’s OK to take them together, the most recent guidance from the CDC says that you can co-administer multiple vaccines.”

He says getting both is a great idea because both viruses at once can pack an awful punch.

“When you are sick with two things, it’s worse than being sick with just one of them,” said Willeford.

It’s too soon to tell what kind of flu season we’ll have since things are different than last year.

