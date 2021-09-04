Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Decatur receives grant for Sixth Avenue sidewalks

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s Sixth Avenue streetscape plan has received a $640,000 grant to help with sidewalk improvements, according to the Decatur Daily.

Governor Kay Ivey Recently informed Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling that the city’s application to the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program was approved. This comes as surveying for the roughly $8 million project began this week near Delano Park.

“The city was thankful to learn about the fiscal 2022 TAP grant award for sidewalks on Sixth Avenue,” Bowling said. “The sidewalks are a key component of the Sixth Avenue Corridor improvement project.”

The city is planning to enhance the one-mile stretch of Sixth Avenue and U.S. 31 between the Tennessee River bridges and Prospect Drive Southeast at Delano Park.

The proposal for the overall project includes adding wider walkways, converting portions of the turn lane into medians with flower beds, blocking some roads from turning left and making Prospect Drive and Gordon Drive one-way near Delano Park.

